InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal Their Favorite Hair Gels to Keep Strands in Place

Whether you’re looking to style a high ponytail, master the slicked-back hair trend (check out Rita Ora's stunning look above), tame pesky frizz and flyaways or simply amp up the volume of your curls, an innovative gel (think everything from a spray to a gel-cream) can do the trick. Below, the InStyle beauty editors reveal their prized formulas for specific hair types—the ones their strands simply can’t live without. Scroll down to see their favorites.

R+Co Motorcycle Flexible Gel

"I have fine hair that refuses to hold a curl without the assistance of a quarter-bottle of hairspray. But I've recently found another solution: A light coating of this gel maintains my waves without crippling them with crunch."—Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director, InStyle

$26; randco.com

Kerastase Forme Fatale All-Over Bodifying Gel

“My hair is thick and wavy, so this gel works well to slick down frizz without leaving hair sticky or crunchy.”—Amy Synnott, Executive Editor, InStyle

$36; kerastase-usa.com

Bumble and Bumble Bb. Gel

“I have thick hair, so this innovative sculpting gel allows me to slick it back while leaving behind a sleek, shiny finish.”—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

$26; bloomingdales.com

Sachajuan Volume Cream

“I have fine hair, so I use it more for volume than anything else. I love Sachajuan Volume Cream. (I swear it's a gel. I don't know why it's called a cream.) I comb a dime-size amount through my roots before a blowout, and afterwards, my hair is bouncy, smooth and full.”—Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

$26; drugstore.com

Ouidad Moisture Lock Define and Shine Curl Styling Gel-Cream

“This gel cream combines gel with styling cream to give hold and moisture to my beachy waves”—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle

$26; sephora.com

Evo Gangsta Grip

“Aside from the fact that this product has the coolest name ever, I love how this gel keeps my flyaways in place, and goes double-duty to define my curls on the days I feel like going au natural.”—Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

$22; sleekhair.com

Malin + Goetz Firm Hold Gel

“It gives my natural waves just enough extra oomph to make them office—as opposed to beach—appropriate. Plus, the formula is laced with scalp-soothing lavender, the scent of which makes me feel totally zen.”— Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle

$22; barneys.com

