InStyle Asked Designers: What's Your Favorite Color for Women?

As New York Fashion Week officially kicks off, we're expecting to see a lot of the season's biggest colors on the runway of all the hottest designers. Red is already on our radar—but it's not the only color designers like Max Azria favor when they're dressing some of the most beautiful women in the world. “Of course, the number one color for 2,000 years is black and white. It’s classic," the designer told InStyle.com. Click through the gallery to see more designers's favorite colors!

