InStyle Asked Designers: What's Your Favorite Color for Women?

Pacific Coast News; FilmMagic
Meghan Blalock
Feb 07, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

As New York Fashion Week officially kicks off, we're expecting to see a lot of the season's biggest colors on the runway of all the hottest designers. Red is already on our radar—but it's not the only color designers like Max Azria favor when they're dressing some of the most beautiful women in the world. “Of course, the number one color for 2,000 years is black and white. It’s classic," the designer told InStyle.com. Click through the gallery to see more designers's favorite colors!

MORE:Heart Truth Runway GalleryFashion Week Parties: See the Photos!Minka Kelly Loves Misha Nonoo

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!