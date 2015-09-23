InStyle’s Editorial Director, Ariel Foxman, Is Among Business of Fashion’s 500—See Who Else Made the Cut  

Founded by Imran Amed, The Business of Fashion is required reading for the style obsessed, and every year the digital publication reveals their Business of Fashion 500, a definitive chronicle of the most influential names shaping the global fashion industry today. As usual, the list spans several disciplines and InStyle and StyleWatch’s own editorial director Ariel Foxman received a covetable spot—this marks his third year in a row to be listed.

In addition to editors like Foxman, the roundup includes models, muses, creatives, and tech moguls such as Instagram founder Kevin Systrom, along with newcomers Amal Clooney, Caitlyn Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Oscar de la Renta’s creative director Peter Copping, and Roberto Cavalli’s creative director Peter Dundas.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

To celebrate their spot on 2015’s list during London Fashion Week, a bevy of front-row regulars packed into the London Edition Monday night where Amed (above, center) dined with party-circuit cool-girl Alexa Chung (above, left) and model Liu Wen (above, right). Other notable attendees included designers Tory Burch (below, right) and Burberry’s chief executive officer Christopher Bailey as well as designer Peter Pilotto, Bergdorf Goodman fashion executive Linda Fargo, and designers Mary Katrantzou and Roksanda Ilincic. Head to businessoffashon.com to see the full list of innovators.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

