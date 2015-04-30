From the InStyle Archives: Donatella Versace on the Importance of Always Taking a Fashion Risk

With recent news announcing Donatella Versace as the new face of Givenchy’s Fall 2015 campaign, there’s no question: the iconic designer's 60th birthday is off to an incredible start. To celebrate, we dug through our archives to find Versace’s most memorable style advice. It was in March 2013 that fashion’s favorite blonde sat down with InStyle’s Hal Rubenstein to talk her obsession with cheesecake ("I love it so much, it’s dangerous") and her rules for sharp dressing. Keep reading for her sage advice.

"Looking safe is never chic. It's ordinary," the designer revealed to us. "Instead, you owe it to yourself to discover what allows you to be yourself, whether it's indulging in a leather bag that speaks to you, or playing up—rather than hiding—what others deem a flaw."

But, Versace does add two must-have accessories to the mix: finesse and confidence. "Done skillfully and with a positive attitude, highlighting the very thing that sets you apart from others is what will make you striking and unique." Noted.

