InStyle and the HFPA's Annual Toronto Film Festival Bash

Where else could you see Jennifer Garner showing off her red carpet maternity style in shimmery Valentino, Jessica Chastain, Katie Couric and Kathy Griffin doing their best Charlie's Angels pose, and Chace Crawford having a tête-à-tête with Anna Kendrick? The biggest stars at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival descended upon the Windsor Arms Hotel for the 12th annual InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association bash, hosted by Tommy Hilfiger. Click "See the Photos" to check out all the stars who turned out for our annual party!

