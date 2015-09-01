InStyle’s 2015 Social Media Awards Are Here! Check Out the Nominees and Vote for Your Faves

InStyle Staff
Sep 01, 2015 @ 5:45 am

Since we announced last year's Social Media Award winners back in December, we've been scouring our favorite social media sites in search of this year's crop of deserving nominees. After much debate, our selection committee nominated select social media stars in 12 distinct categories for our third annual Social Media Awards.

This year, we have a few returning winners like Sophia Bush, who took home Best Celeb Do-Gooder last year, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who won last year's Rookie of the Year, as well as plenty of new-comers like David Beckham, Emma Watson, Caitlyn Jenner, and more. Plus, we have a few new categories like Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo and Runway Rockstar. Now that we've chosen our favorites it's up to you determine the winners! 

See the full list of candidates below, and get to know each one a little better on our nominees page. Then, let the voting begin! Polls close Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and we’ll announce the winners here on InStyle.com and in our December issue.

Start voting for your favorites now! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)

Rookie of the Year:
Anne Hathaway
Betty White
Marc Jacobs
Melissa McCarthy
Ryan Reynolds

Sexiest Man of Style:
Chris Pratt
David Beckham
John Legend
Nick Jonas
Scott Eastwood

Finest Behind the Seams:
Diane von Furstenberg
Marc Jacobs
Stella McCartney
Olivier Rousteing
Victoria Beckham

Trendiest Teen Queen:
Chloe Grace Moretz
Kendall Jenner
Kiernan Shipka
Kylie Jenner
Zendaya

Celebrity Do-Gooder:
Allison Williams
Dwayne Johnson 
Emma Watson
Eva Longoria
Sophia Bush

Cutest Teen Hearthrob:
Austin Mahone
Brooklyn Beckham
Cody Simpson
Jaden Smith
Hayes Grier

Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo:
Jessica Alba 
Kate Hudson
Khloe Kardashian
Lea Michele
Lena Dunham

Runway Rockstar:
Gigi Hadid
Joan Smalls
Jourdan Dunn
Kendall Jenner
Lily Aldridge

Always There for the Fans:
Mindy Kaling
Selena Gomez
Lady Gaga
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Swift

Makes Us Feel Beautiful:
Amy Schumer
Caitlyn Jenner
Mindy Kaling
Lady Gaga
Laverne Cox

Red Carpet Stylist:
Cristina Ehrlich
Elizabeth Stewart
Kate Young
Rob Zangardi
Law Roach

Hairstylist Behind the Locks:
Chris McMillan
Harry Josh
Jen Atkin
Serge Normant
Rita Hazan

Now that you're familiar with the nominees, go cast your votes now!

