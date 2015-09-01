InStyle’s 2015 Social Media Awards Are Here! Check Out the Nominees and Vote for Your Faves

Since we announced last year's Social Media Award winners back in December, we've been scouring our favorite social media sites in search of this year's crop of deserving nominees. After much debate, our selection committee nominated select social media stars in 12 distinct categories for our third annual Social Media Awards.

This year, we have a few returning winners like Sophia Bush, who took home Best Celeb Do-Gooder last year, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who won last year's Rookie of the Year, as well as plenty of new-comers like David Beckham, Emma Watson, Caitlyn Jenner, and more. Plus, we have a few new categories like Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo and Runway Rockstar. Now that we've chosen our favorites it's up to you determine the winners!

See the full list of candidates below, and get to know each one a little better on our nominees page. Then, let the voting begin! Polls close Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and we’ll announce the winners here on InStyle.com and in our December issue.

Start voting for your favorites now! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)

Rookie of the Year:

Anne Hathaway

Betty White

Marc Jacobs

Melissa McCarthy

Ryan Reynolds

Sexiest Man of Style:

Chris Pratt

David Beckham

John Legend

Nick Jonas

Scott Eastwood

Finest Behind the Seams:

Diane von Furstenberg

Marc Jacobs

Stella McCartney

Olivier Rousteing

Victoria Beckham

Trendiest Teen Queen:

Chloe Grace Moretz

Kendall Jenner

Kiernan Shipka

Kylie Jenner

Zendaya

Celebrity Do-Gooder:

Allison Williams

Dwayne Johnson

Emma Watson

Eva Longoria

Sophia Bush

Cutest Teen Hearthrob:

Austin Mahone

Brooklyn Beckham

Cody Simpson

Jaden Smith

Hayes Grier

Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo:

Jessica Alba

Kate Hudson

Khloe Kardashian

Lea Michele

Lena Dunham

Runway Rockstar:

Gigi Hadid

Joan Smalls

Jourdan Dunn

Kendall Jenner

Lily Aldridge

Always There for the Fans:

Mindy Kaling

Selena Gomez

Lady Gaga

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taylor Swift

Makes Us Feel Beautiful:

Amy Schumer

Caitlyn Jenner

Mindy Kaling

Lady Gaga

Laverne Cox

Red Carpet Stylist:

Cristina Ehrlich

Elizabeth Stewart

Kate Young

Rob Zangardi

Law Roach

Hairstylist Behind the Locks:

Chris McMillan

Harry Josh

Jen Atkin

Serge Normant

Rita Hazan

Now that you're familiar with the nominees, go cast your votes now!