Instant Style: Try Textured Tights

This month, while promoting her new movie Did You Hear About the Morgans?, Sarah Jessica Parker added instant flair to her stylish dresses with textured tights. On CBS's The Early Show, she paired cris-cross ballerina stripes with a soft pink dress for a fun twist on a daytime look. Meanwhile, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Parker's diamond pattern fishnets served as a chic alternative to black opaque tights. To deftly match textured tights with printed dresses, stick to striped or geometric patterns in dark hues. Floral, multi-colored or more arty patterns are best paired with solid colored outfits.

—Enid Portuguez