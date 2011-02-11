Instant Fashion Week Trend: Turtlenecks

InStyle Staff
Feb 11, 2011

"The only thing I need right now is a turtleneck," singer Kelly Rowland told us after the BCBG Max Azria show, where every single look incorporated a turtleneck. And she won't be the only one come fall, as designers at New York Fashion Week are showing off ways that turtlenecks can be worn with anything. BCBG Max Azria layered them under gowns and dresses (center); Rachel Comey played with prints under a pantsuit (left); and Christian Siriano showed a simple black look with a cocktail-ready skirt. How do you like to wear turtlenecks? Tell us in the comments!

— Reporting by Nakisha Williams

