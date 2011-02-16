Instant Fashion Week Trend: Ponytails

One of the biggest hairstyle trends we've seen on the fall runways this week is a timeless classic—the ponytail. BCBG Max Azria (top left) and Diane Von Furstenberg (bottom right) both showed a slick low ponytail, while Peter Som (bottom left) swept his teased ponytails to the side for a messier, sexy look. Marc Jacobs (top right) also had his models wear ponies, only his were mounted high and hair wrapped around the bands. What's your favorite way to wear a ponytail? Tell us in the comments!

