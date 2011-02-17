Instant Fashion Week Trend: Mixed Berries

Reds, pinks and purples are the standout colors so far during New York Fashion Week's fall collections. Reds and pinks pop on the runway in rich shades of cherry, cranberry, and raspberry (shown left at Prabal Gurung), while we're seeing purples in vibrant plum and grape, as seen at Derek Lam (shown right). And not only have the hues stood on their own, but mixing them together in unexpected pairings offers a new twist on berry brights (shown center at Diane Von Furstenberg). Click through the gallery to see more.