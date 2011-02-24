Instant Fashion Week Trend: China Chic

It’s a Far East movement on the runways with designers showing China-inspired collections at New York and London Fashion Weeks. Ralph Lauren showed a red blazer with dragon embroidery; London designer Mary Katrantzou’s lineup included dresses with Chinese nautical prints; Naeem Khan said the book The Silk Road inspired the use of laser-cut red leather (China's color) on black dresses; and Oscar de la Renta’s coats featured Chinese silk ornate prints. “It was religions of the Silk Road, how business and religion met together, and the East and the West,” Khan told InStyle of his inspiration backstage at his fashion show. “I wondered what I can take from the East, and how I live here.” Perhaps this means we'll start to see lots more red on the red carpet...

— Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Grace Lee