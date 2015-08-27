Instagram Just Released the Best New Feature Since Caption Editing

It's official: you can now share landscape and portrait formats on Instagram without that pesky white space. The social media platform announced today that in addition to square posts you can now post photos and videos in both portrait and landscape orientation.

"Square format has been and always will be part of who we are. That said, the visual story you’re trying to tell should always come first, and we want to make it simple and fun for you to share moments just the way you want to," Instagram wrote on its blog. "It turns out that nearly one in five photos or videos people post aren’t in the square format, and we know that it hasn’t been easy to share this type of content on Instagram: friends get cut out of group shots, the subject of your video feels cramped and you can’t capture the Golden Gate Bridge from end to end."

Eva Chen, the Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, also revealed the exciting news on her own feed with a portrait-shaped photo and the caption: "RELEASE THE KRAKEN! And by "kraken" I mean the full length outfits! So excited that Instagram is releasing portrait and landscape mode today..."

🐣 RELEASE THE KRAKEN! And by "kraken" I mean the full length outfits! So excited that Instagram is releasing portrait and landscape mode today... 🌈top by @rosie_assoulin, 📷by @tinewillgram! #thinkoutsidethesquare A photo posted by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on Aug 27, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

"Now, when choosing a photo or video, you can tap the format icon to adjust the orientation to portrait or landscape instead of square," the announcement continued. "Once you share the photo, the full-sized version of it will appear to all of your followers in feed in a beautiful, natural way. To keep the clean feel of your profile grid, your post will appear there as a center-cropped square."

The best part of this new feature? You'll never have to crop that amazing #OOTD again. Instagram for iOS version 7.5 is available today in Apple’s App Store, and Instagram for Android version 7.5 is available today on Google Play.

