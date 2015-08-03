13 Instagram-Ready Breakfast Bowls to Kick Off Your Monday Morning

Rita Kokshanian
Aug 03, 2015 @ 8:30 am

There's nothing quite like a Monday morning to ruin your appetite. The weekend is over and your inbox is overflowing, so the last thing on your mind is food—until you see these breakfast bowls. From delicious açai smoothies to nourishing dishes of fruit-topped grains, we've rounded up 13 breakfast bowls that will have your mouth watering—and give you ample inspiration to hit the kitchen and whip one up yourself. Keep reading to see them all: 

Currently #TheBlondeSaladGoesToMalibu

A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

Acai bowl mornings with my loves. ❤️

A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

💜 berry smoothie bowl

A photo posted by Jen Udashkin (@cleaneatinggoddess) on

monday time, acai time ✌🏻️

A photo posted by The Balanced Blonde (@thebalancedblonde) on

