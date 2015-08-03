13 Instagram-Ready Breakfast Bowls to Kick Off Your Monday Morning

There's nothing quite like a Monday morning to ruin your appetite. The weekend is over and your inbox is overflowing, so the last thing on your mind is food—until you see these breakfast bowls. From delicious açai smoothies to nourishing dishes of fruit-topped grains, we've rounded up 13 breakfast bowls that will have your mouth watering—and give you ample inspiration to hit the kitchen and whip one up yourself. Keep reading to see them all:
I shared with Instyle how to make one of my fav go to breakfasts - CHIA BOWLS 👌🏾 just mix 1cup of almond milk and 3 table spoons of chia in a jar with a lid. Shake it up and leave in the fridge over night. Give it a good stir before you eat it and top with anything you want! Nuts, granola, cinnamon, seeds, fruit etc 😘😘😘
Busy mornings aren't so bad when you have a bowl of 🍵MATCHA CHIA PUDDING 🍵topped with almond milk, 🍌🍌, hemp seeds + honey ( 😁! ) Prep it by mixing { 1/2 cup greek yogurt, 1/2 cup almond milk , 3 tbsp @salbachia seeds, 1 tsp of @panateamatcha powder , and honey } in a jar and leaving it in the fridge overnight💦 so easy, DELICIOUS and takes only 5 min // 👋happy hump day🐢
Give your body the right food and it will do the right thing! -Colin Campbell 🌱🙌 Started my weekend trip to San Diego at Swamis cafe with this amazing #acaibowl! 😋🍓 Can't wait to be back here again on Sunday at 12pm with all my San Diego babes who want to make new friends who share the same love for health, fitness, animals, and earth! DM me if you want to join us! #teatannedandtoned #amoremindfulyou #bootifullbod
