How to Not Get Bitten by a Shark This Summer, According to an Instagram Model That Was

First of all, as a proud alumnus of the University of Miami, I'd like to say that the institution is a wonderful top 50 private research college with a gorgeous campus and bright students. Go ‘Canes!

But, unfortunately, some students aren’t making the wisest choices.

Enter Katarina Zarutskie, the UM student who was almost ripped to shreds by sharks ... for the sake of an Instagram post. Sigh. Have you let that sink in? Look, we bet Zarutskie is a bright, wide-eyed girl. But, c'mon.

Earlier this week, the BBC shared her wild story. The nursing and business student with modeling dreams and a blog called "Vogue and Vegetables" headed to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for summer vacation with her boyfriend last month. Fab.

Apparently, Zarutskie spotted people splashing and giggling around the island Staniel Cay, and thought it’d be a good idea to splash and giggle her way into the deep blue for a pic.

What’s alarming about her journey is that unlike most cute #beachgrams, there were dozens of sharks around the area she dove into. Her boyfriend’s family warned her, but Zarutskie wanted the photo so badly she ignored them. Cue an angry shark, which bit her wrist and dragged her underwater.

Don't worry, she's fine. She just had to get stitches and take antibiotics. (There were also reportedly pieces of shark teeth left in her arm.)

See imagery of the attack in the video below.

“From my previous knowledge from surfing and scuba diving, I know nurse sharks are usually very safe,” she told the BBC. “I’ve seen countless photos of people with them on Instagram.” (Hasn't she heard? Instagram isn't realistic at all.)

So uh, what exactly was she thinking? Is Instagram really that important? These are among the questions we've been asking ourselves—and not surprisingly, she's found them upsetting.

Zarutskie tells the BBC she’s unhappy with the media’s portrayal of her as a “stupid blonde Instagram model.”

“I’ve definitely received a lot of rude and hateful comments from people that were saying ridiculous things,” she said. “But it’s the internet, right? I guess you know you have to take it with a grain of salt and it comes with the territory.”

She also hopes that her story doesn't stop people from visiting the Bahamas and swimming in the clear blue waters—and, importantly, she hopes no one thinks she’s mad at the shark. “He didn’t mean it. He’s a wild animal, and I think anyone that goes and swims with nurse sharks needs to realize it is an uncontrollable situation.”

InStyle has reached out to the shark for comment, but we realize he (or she) may have a tough time finding Wi-Fi access.

And by the way, the best way to not get bitten by a shark this summer? Stay away from them.