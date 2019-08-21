A Bunch of Celebrities Fell for This Instagram Hoax

If your Instagram feed looks like one of those early-aughts email chains warning of your imminent death if you do not forward it to at least 10 people, you’re not alone.

On Tuesday, Instagram users, both famous and little-known, began sharing a suspicious looking screenshot regarding the platform’s “new rule.”

“Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed,” it warned with questionable grammar. The meandering message went on to explain that by posting it on your feed you “give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents.”

Many fell prey to the ruse (though many have also since deleted their posts), including Rob Lowe, Niall Horan, Jaime King, Taraji P. Henson, Rita Wilson, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, cleared up the confusion on the platform, writing, “If you’re seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules, it’s not true.”

Daily Show host Trevor Noah poked fun at the typo-flooded post, sharing his own version on the platform:

Wired reports that a similar hoax has been circulating on both Instagram and Facebook since 2012 when a Terms of Service adjustment was made to both platforms. But despite protestations from each social network, we’re still falling for it.