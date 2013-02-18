Instagram Hearts InStyle! Follow @InStyleMagazine Today!

InStyle, Instagram
Randy Miller
Feb 18, 2013 @ 5:16 pm

Our Instagram followers more than "like" our photos, and Instagram noticed in a big way! The officials at the social sharing app added @InStyleMagazine to the Suggested User List for our awesomely curated mix of snaps from red carpet events, star-studded parties, and designer previews. Not already following @InStyleMagazine? Join the over 248,000 devotees now and stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes stylish shots from Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, the Oscars, and so much more!

Plus, catch up on all of our Fashion Week Instagrams!

MORE:• The Latest From Fashion Week• Beauty Looks We Love: Diane von Furstenberg• Celebrities at New York Fashion Week

