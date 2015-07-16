Why Can't You Use the #Curvy Tag to Search Instagram?

Plus-size model Tess Holliday wowed this past May when she appeared on the cover of People in a form-fitting black lace dress decorated with the headline “Size 22 Supermodel!” The self-proclaimed feminist, who regularly shares inspirational images on Instagram in lingerie and in tiny bikinis by the pool, told the magazine “you can be beautiful regardless of your size.” But for anyone looking to emulate Holliday’s no-holds-barred approach to loving your figure, doing so on social media just became trickier: Instagram has nixed the ability to use #curvy as a searchable hashtag across its picture-friendly platform.

According to BuzzFeed, a spokesperson for the company said the tag is no longer employable​ because “it was being used to share images and videos that violated Instagram’s community guidelines around nudity.” Protecting users against potentially harmful images is an understandable move, but many self-love advocates are upset by the move and have questioned why tags like #skinny and #thinspiration haven’t been given the ax.

And while #curvy is no longer available, the app thankfully held onto body-positive tags such as #curvygirl, #curvyfashion, #curvywomen, #curvyfit, and #curvymodel. We’re hoping to see more women take to Instagram to celebrate all body types.

