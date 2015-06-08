InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Shaheen Khan on How to Pull Off the Girl Boss Look

As a dentist and fashion blogger, my day-to-day is pretty busy. That’s why I enjoyed reading InStyle's March story “Run the World (Girls).” It gave me so many great tips for power dressing and propelled me to pick up this Halston Heritage jumpsuit with sheer paneling. I love the relaxed fit of the wide legs juxtaposed with the structured top. Since it’s such a statement piece, I decided to keep my accessories simple with a Jules Smith choker, and added a bold lip for a pop of color. It was the perfect bold ensemble for my childhood friend’s wedding in Louisville, Ky.

