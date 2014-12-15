InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Sandra Okerulu on How to Style a Statement Skirt

In this new series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every weekend, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. This week, we’re featuring Sandra Okerulu. When it came time to update my look for the new season (hello, winter!), I turned to InStyle's December issue, which featured a how-to on pairing statement-making pieces and bold accessories -- perfect for a holiday party. I was inspired by the chevron skirt in the "Start with a Bang" feature, and opted to wear a a metallic skirt of the same print, complementing my new-and-improved outfit with a pair of blue pumps, bag, and coat. It's definitely a style remix!

Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Plus, check out more of our readers (and find out which stories inspired them) in our January issue with the talented Jessica Chastain on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on ! And really, what’s cooler than that?