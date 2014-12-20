#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Kristie Cohen on How to Rock a Tie-Neck Blouse

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Dec 20, 2014 @ 12:40 pm

In this new series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every weekend, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. This week, we’re featuring Kristie Cohen. 

Every wardrobe staple needs some spicing up now and then! "Find Your Perfect Tie-Neck Blouse" in InStyle’s November issue inspired me to add a bit of edge to my favorite Diane von Furstenberg black-and-white graphic print top. I paired the blouse with a timeless and classic pencil skirt by the brand, and elevated the look by adding my red Chanel Classic Flapbag for a pop of color. The best part? This look is perfect for the office (think killer presentation), and can transition for cocktails after you leave the office—just untie the bow and voilà!Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Plus, check out more of our readers (and find out which stories inspired them) in our January issue with the gorgeous Jessica Chastain on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.comsubmit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that? 

