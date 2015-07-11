InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Jinna Renwick on the Power of a Statement Skirt

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Jinna Renwick.
I'm obsessed with midi lengths right now, and I was hunting for a piece that could really anchor an outfit. May's "The Look: Miracle Grow" showed me how big blooms are trending, and prompted me to buy this graphic skirt with oversized peach blossoms. Because it's such a statement, I tempered it with a simple, crisp button-down and nude heels. That way, the focus is 100% on the flowers (and me, of course!).
