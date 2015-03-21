InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Emily Ehardt on Styling a Bomber Jacket

In this new series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every weekend, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. This week, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Emily Ehardt. Stay connected with Emily by visiting her website: emilyehardt.com.I really enjoyed reading InStyle's "Your Look" feature in the February issue, which highlighted bomber jackets. The style is without a doubt one of my favorite looks for this season because it's a little bit edgy, sporty, but entirely cool and spring-ready. What made me gravitate towards this particular jacket (which I found at Target) was the pop of color from the coral zipper, which lends a simple detail that is bold, yet still easy to wear. My favorite part about this outfit is how it merges the feminine and edgy details of the tailored pants (Gap) and the leather top (Express) under the bomber jacket; it really describes my style. This look is chic enough for a restaurant, yet comfortable enough to walk around a mall in, all the while looking fashion forward.

