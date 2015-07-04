#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Amy Ann Arnold on the Enduring Appeal of Denim

Courtesy

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Amy Ann Arnold. 

Amy Ann Arnold
Jul 04, 2015 @ 8:45 am

Denim has always been a staple in my closet for cold-weather months, but May's "Denim's New Wave" story made me totally rethink the trend for summer. Now, I can't get enough of the fabric in unexpected silhouettes. Chic and understated, this Old Navy dress was the perfect piece to wear to my niece's ballet recital. I added a blush moto jacket for additional coverage (it was cold in there!), and finished with mules to elevate the otherwise casual look. The best part about denim is its versatility, and this dress can just as easily be paired with sandals for a summer BBQ.

