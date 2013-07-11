Inspired By InStyle? Send Us Your Photos And Show Us How

Every month InStyle magazine features photos of our readers showing off their own amazing styles -- and now we have an even easier way for you to share your pix with us. Visit our new InSide InStyle tumblr (there's a link at the top of every page of this site) and click on Send Us Your Photo in the gray navigation bar. Taking a trip somewhere gorgeous and bringing InStyle with you as a travel companion? Take a snap like Brenda Y. of Tarzana, CA in Prague. Did something you've seen in the magazine jumpstart a look of your own look, like Erica H. of Chicago (above right)? We want to know. Once on the new Submit page, upload your photo, description, email address, and home city and state through the Submit tool. The editors review submissions every day—be sure to keep checking to see if yours makes the front page. You never know, you may just hear from us and become and InStyle star in your own right.

Want to get started? Pick up a copy of our new August issue and let inspirations begin. We can’t wait to see you!

