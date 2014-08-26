Insider's Look! The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2014 Emmy Awards

The 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards came to a close last night, and Hollywood's stars took to Instagram to document the whirlwind experience. Heidi Klum, Laura Prepon, and Julianne Hough shared photos of their behind-the-scene preparations, and we got an insider's look from on the red carpet from the likes of Kerry Washington and Kelly Osbourne. Sofía Vergara and Debra Messing even snapped shots from inside the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. See our favorite celebrity Instagrams from the 2014 Emmys below!

1. Mindy Kaling: "Headed to present at the Emmys in @kenzo gown,@jimmychooltd shoes, @official_swarovski ear cuff and @fionakotur clutch! Lesser exciting is the background which is my messy office, please ignore."

2. Kerry Washington: "About to head out the door... Thank you @ashlie_johnson #Emmys special #ManiMonday Gorgeous rosy nude. Rose confidentiel @chanel #NailObsessed #NoFilter"

3. Heidi Klum: "Last minute touch up with @lindahaymakeup @cwoodhair @tombachik @zac_posen"

4. Mayim Bialik: "Getting ready with @janiyawalker and @robertramosprod and Linda Cowan. Go team :)"

5. Sarah Hyland: "On my way to the #emmys with my @essiepolish mani! Thank you for helping me pick my Emmy nail look! #essieredcarpet #spon @christinaviles"

6. Laura Prepon: "Final touch ups before I put my dress on! #emmys #oitnb"

7. Kerry Washington: "About to hit the carpet! #emmys"

8. Kelly Osbourne: "What do you think of the beautiful ladies of #OSTNB? #emmys #eredcarpet"

9. Behatii Prinsloo: "#prada show down. Schools out for summer."

10. Laura Prepon: "With my beautiful co-star @tayjschilling"

11. Derek Hough: "Did I say something funny?"

12. Mark Ruffalo: "Here we go. With my love."

13. Debra Messing: "Queen Octavia #emmy"

14. Sofía Vergara: "Feeling hot!"

15. Jesse Tyler Ferguson: "Kerry Washington thinks I'm hilarious."

16. Michelle Dockery at an Emmys afterparty: "Having a Governors' Ball."

17. Uzo Aduba: "Thank you for tonight, @televisionacad #thejourney"

