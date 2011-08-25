Inside Zac Posen's New Z Spoke Boutique!

Zac Posen just opened the doors to his first-ever Z Spoke boutique! The cozy New York City space houses Posen's playful lower-price line, and also carries limited-edition Rod Keenan hats ($195), and rare books ($50 to $140). "The Z Spoke woman is a nerdy woman," the designer told us of his books-meets-fashion mix at the boutique's opening bash. "This is a woman who self-educates." Z Spoke's resort collection arrives in two weeks, but in the meantime, there are plenty of flirty party dresses, structured sailor pants and studded blouses stocking the shelves. Click through the gallery to see inside the store!

VISIT THE BOUTIQUE: 875 Washington Street, near 14th Street, New York; 212-691-1926.