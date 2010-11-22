Inside Victoria's Secret's Little Book of Sexy

Today, the top one million Victoria's Secret customers will receive a copy of the company's new book called The Little Book of Sexy, which is split into three different chapters, each highlighting a different lingerie model. There's Adriana Lima as “The Temptress,” Candice Swanepoel as “The Flirt,” and Erin Heatherton (above) as “The Wild One.” Only we have these exclusive images of Erin, whose shoot was Kate Moss-inspired. If you want to see more and weren't among the lucky million to receive the book, download the new Victoria’s Secret iPad App to view the rest or shop VictoriasSecret.com.