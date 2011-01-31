Inside the Screen Actors' Guild Awards

Getty Images
Celebrities mingled at the cocktail reception during the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. The crowd included Modern Family's Julie Bowen, who worked up the nerve to wear pants to an awards show in a jumpsuit by Catherine Malandrino, after expressing her desire to do so last year. Bowen caught up with co-star Sofia Vergara, who wore a bright blue Roberto Cavalli gown, inside the ceremony. See more stars inside the awards show in InStyle’s Parties gallery.