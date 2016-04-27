Demi Moore and January Jones Are the Ultimate Roger Vivier Admirers at an Intimate Dinner in L.A.

As famed Roger Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni (below, right) made his way to Los Angeles, his stylish friends including Demi Moore (above, left), January Jones (above, right), Kelly Lynch (below, left), Jennifer Tilly, and more star-studded fans made sure to celebrate his presence in the city with one chic and intimate dinner.

The Tuesday night fête, held at restaurant Lucques, also celebrated the brand’s long-standing relationship with Hollywood. As the bash began, the ever-dapper Frisoni strolled inside sporting a navy suit and striped button-down, mingling with guests as they arrived.

Given the restaurant’s French influences, the French fashion designer told InStyle he felt at home inside of the candle-lit restaurant and was thrilled about the guests set to attend, adding, “There’s so many beautiful women coming to see us tonight, so I’m just excited.”

Moore toted a black Roger Vivier bag as she arrived in a black dress, black sheer shawl, and black peep-toe heels, posing for photos with Jones. As Moore went to take her seat, the former Mad Men star, who rocked a white Creatures of Comfort blazer, Re/Done distressed jeans, Roger Vivier pumps, and a multi-colored Roger Vivier clutch, told us she was enjoying the “chill” vibe of the dinner and later took a moment to play with Vivier handbags along with stylist Elizabeth Stewart (below, left).

She added, “I love this restaurant and it’s nice to go to an event [like this]. It’s very L.A., it’s very laid back and it’s not a formal dinner. That’s another draw, too, for everyone.” Lynch was also smitten with the restaurant and the food served at the dinner, which included plates of short ribs and Thai snapper, as well as small bites like gnocchi, bacon-wrapped dates, and Dungeness crab bites.

“The food is amazing,” she told us, adding, “I had some gnocchi that I thought were amazing. That was my favorite thing so far.” Meanwhile, artist Lisa Eisner and Elizabeth Stewart, who co-hosted the event with Roger Vivier Paris VIP Ambassador Anne Crawford, couldn’t stop gushing over Frisoni and his talents.

When asked why she wanted to help host the event, Eisner told us, “I’ve known Bruno for a long time and I adore him. I grovel because I love his shoes so much that whenever he’s like, 'Do you want to do something?' I’m like yes.” Stewart added, “He’s one of the most charming men I’ve ever met… he obviously loves women, but also, just the beauty of the lines of the shoes and the comfort of the shoes, and the playfulness.”

The evening wrapped up with guests munching on an assortment of desserts, including chocolate chip cookies, blackberry macarons, and mocha truffles, before heading out with a red Roger Vivier-emblazoned gift box filled with chocolates.

What a sweet night, indeed.