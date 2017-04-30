Inside the Radio Disney Music Awards with InStyle

The Radio Disney Music Awards took things up a notch this year with its first ever Icon Award, given to none other than Disney darling Britney Spears.

Stars like Natasha Bedingfield, Noah Cyrus, and more descended on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon for the show, and dished on why Spears was deserving of the honor as they braved the scorching hot temps on the red carpet.

David Livingston/Getty

“Britney is an icon,” Bedingfield, who rocked a flowy orange Olena Dats dress, told InStyle. “If you say icon, Britney is the second word that’s going to come to your mind. It’s going to be Madonna, Britney, Prince, Michael Jackson. She has that thing. She reflects a time, I think, for us.”

Miley Cyrus’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, who was nominated for “The Freshest—Best New Artist” award, echoed those sentiments, telling us, “I think, she’s been such an icon since I was born. I think she’s amazing. No matter what generation or what year you were born into, you know Britney Spears. I think everyone hopes for their career that they’ll one day be as iconic as Britney.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Cyrus, who sported a black and white Adam Lippes shirt dress with black Ruthie Davis heels, was just one of the stars who showed off their personal style at the event. Sabrina Carpenter flaunted hers too, in a red, off-the shoulder jumper she said was a tribute to Spears’s “Oops! I Did It Again” music video (nailed it). “I just kind of wanted to have fun because it’s the RDMAs. There are so many cool looks and sparkles, it’s a lot to handle. I also wanted to match the carpet, apparently,” she added with a laugh.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

As for the other style stars at the show, Dove Cameron wowed in a structured, off-white minidress by The 2nd Skin Co. paired with black Loriblu heels and a black belt, while Hailee Steinfeld was on trend in a metallic bronze dress.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

David Livingston/Getty

The woman of the night—Spears—also stunned in a sleek, black, one-shoulder dress paired with black pumps as she picked up her award. The “Make Me” songstress brought her sons—Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, with her to the show, and they couldn’t resist taking a snap with Nick Jonas (who won the Hero Award) backstage.

Getty

Take a peek at the full list of winners:

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards Nominees

“You Know You Love Them – Best Group (Presented By KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)”

Fifth Harmony

“He’s The One – Best Male Artist”

Niall Horan

“She’s The One – Best Female Artist”

Ariana Grande

“The Bestest – Song Of The Year”

“Treat You Better” – Shawn Mendes

“#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans”

Harmonizers

“The Buzz – Breakout Artist Of The Year”

Alessia Cara

“#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star”

Jake Paul

“The Freshest – Best New Artist”

Grace Vanderwaal

“So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile”

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars – WINNER

“XOXO – Best Crush Song”

“Let Me Love You” (ft. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake – WINNER

“Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To”

“Work” – Rihanna – WINNER

“When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track”

“Cold Water” (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer

“Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song”

“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix – WINNER

“Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song”

“The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist”

Kelsea Ballerini

“The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist”

Maren Morris

“I’m With The Band! – Favorite Tour”

Selena Gomez’s “Revival Tour” – WINNER

“Mashup! – Best Collaboration”

“Bad Things” – MGK X Camila Cabello