Inside the Prabal Gurung for Target Launch Party: How Celebrities Wear the Line!

While some of us have to wait until this Sunday, February 10th to shop Prabal Gurung's LOVE collection for Target, that's not the case for celebrities! The Nepalese designer's A-list fans, including Carey Mulligan, Elizabeth Olsen, Rashida Jones, and Olivia Thirlby all came out to the his boardwalk-themed launch party in New York wearing the colorful pieces in the LOVE line. “I love the way he is inspired to take art and turn it into something you can wear on your body,” Thirlby, who starred in the collection’s campaign video, told InStyle.com at the event, before heading over to the stage to listen to Ne-Yo perform his hit song, "Let Me Love You." As for Gurung himself, it all comes down to love: "It might be exasperating for a lot of other guys, but I find it really enchanting,” he said. “I just wanted to remind women, whether they’re in a relationship or whether they’re single, not to forget the essence of love.” And in these sweet date-ready designs, how could we!

Plus, see the entire LOVE collection in the gallery!

