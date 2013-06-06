Inside the Party: Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash With Mariska Hargitay, Molly Sims, and More

With balloons animals and carnival rides at the ready, it was no surprise there was endless smiling at Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld's annual Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash, held at the Victorian Gardens amusement park in Central Park in New York City. “I think everyone is having fun!” busy host Jessica Seinfeld (in Alice + Olivia) told InStyle.com as she ushered celebrity guests like Debra Messing and Mariska Hargitay into the park, where there were kid-friendly activities like face painting and arts and crafts to try and summer treats like hot dogs, hamburgers, and s’mores to munch. The event helped raise money for families without basic child-care necessities who are part of over 50 community based programs supported by Baby Buggy—a cause new mom Molly Sims (in Isabel Marant) is happy to throw her support behind. "You realize how important it is," she told InStyle.com on the charity's work. "If I didn't have diapers or formula or bibs or the necessities, it would just be awful, and that's the sort of thing you start to think about." To learn about Baby Buggy, visit babybuggy.org. Click the photo above for more.

