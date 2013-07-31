Inside the Party: Ashlee Simpson Launches Her Jessica Simpson Fall 2013 Campaign in NYC

While Jessica and Ashlee Simpson are the co-creative directors for the Jessica Simpson Girls collection, Jessica enlisted her little sis for another job: Star of the new Jessica Simpson women's campaign, which Ashlee launched yesterday in New York City. “The dresses are amazing,” Ashlee told InStyle.com on the seventh-floor open patio of the Thompson LES Hotel. She then shared the two boho-looks she’s obsessed with: the turquoise number she wore that evening (shown) and a maroon one she was shot in for the campaign. Off in the patio’s center, guests perused the new pieces while sipping champagne and nibbling on Blue Ribbon mini burgers, pork sliders, veggie crostinis and wasabi chicken wings. Each took one piece home to remind them of an evening as jovial as the hostess herself. For Simpson, her wish list was a little more extensive. “You better give me the whole thing!” Find the Jessica Simpson collection at all major retailers now. Plus, click to go inside more parties this week.

— Alyssa Bailey