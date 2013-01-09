Inside the National Board of Review Awards!

“Good things happen to good people!” Bradley Cooper (in Gucci) said as he accepted the Best Actor award for his role in Silver Linings Playbook at last night’s National Board of Review Awards. And he couldn’t have been more right for the good people who filled the ballroom at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan for the three-hour ceremony, hosted by the ever-charismatic Meredith Vieira (who hilariously made jokes about her age, her thighs, and her dream dates with Mr. Bond, Daniel Craig, who sat in the audience). The night’s list of winners included Best Actress Jessica Chastain (in Alexander McQueen) for Zero Dark Thirty, Best Supporting Actor Leonardo DiCaprio for Django Unchained, and the Les Miserables stars Anne Hathaway (in Saint Laurent) and Amanda Seyfried (in Bottega Veneta), who jointly accepted the Best Ensemble Award. “We haven’t really hung out since the movie, so it’s kind of nice,” our InStyle cover girl said of getting back together with her cast-mates, just two of the 204-member ensemble. “It’s been a really long vacation, and now it’s back to work. But at the same time, it’s nighttime, we get free food, and we get to reminisce!” Click through the gallery to see more photos from the gala (and more shots from this week’s biggest parties), and visit nbrmp.org to see the full list of winners.
