Amy Adams and Max Mara Toast the First Anniversary of the Whitney Museum's Move Downtown

“Of course I’m wearing Max Mara tonight. Who would not leap at the chance?” Scandal star Bellamy Young (below, center) told InStyle as she flaunted her burgundy frock on the red carpet the minute she arrived at Manhattan’s Whitney Museum of American Art, where the brunette was later joined by brand muses like Amy Adams (above), Blythe Danner (below, right), and Sally Field (below, left) for a dinner in celebration of the building’s one-year anniversary and Max Mara’s latest architectural gem: the Whitney bag.

For Young, who was looking forward to a glass of Champagne, the evening felt like a dream come true. “My character on Scandal, Mellie, has carried the Whitney bag all year, so I’ve like lived with this shape and it’s just a dream to be in here,” she said, adding, “I don’t get back to New York as much as my heart desires and this is one of those real fairy tale New York moments.”

As guests entered the sun-kissed lobby of the art-filled structure, where jazzy renditions of classic standards like “It Don’t Mean a Thing” blared, eyes peered toward Enchanted star Adams. “I had never really seen the pink and green combination, and I love the addition of the belt; it felt very sort of Beetlejuice,” Adams told InStyle of her pastel pink Max Mara three-piece, which she paired with a matching set of glitzy Irene Neuwirth earrings.

Yes, Adams was happy to fête the It bag (“It has the structure that I love and architectural detail, but it also has femininity and I really like that for summer,” she said of the accessory); however; the beauty was looking forward to grabbing her seat at the eighth-floor dinner. “You must have good conversation… without good conversation, it’s meaningless,” she said of the key to an unforgettable party.

And good conversation, there was. Inside the intimate gathering, roughly 75 guests took their seats to find a gilded tablescape matched with ornate florals and a dinner selection that included a view of downtown Manhattan, along with a light salad, cacio e pepe pasta, and branzino entree offerings. Former Meet the Parents star Danner, dressed in a tie-dye Max Mara frock with pearls from her late husband Bruce Paltrow and earrings from daughter Gwyneth, described the night as “really jolly” and “familial.”

As for the jewels, the actress whipped them out for the special occasion. “I wish I were one of those women that wears pearls all the time ‘cause they say that luster gets better with the human body warmth, but I’m kind of, you know, I’m just sort of run out the door,” she told InStyle. “I’m kind of lazy about putting myself together. I wish I were. My daughter doesn’t take after me.”

Despite her own opinions, Danner looked nothing but polished, joining fellow Hollywood favorite Field for our pick of the celebration’s best dressed. After chatting Adams up in the museum lobby, Field, also in a colorful, “classic” Max Mara dress, reflected on her love of the star. “She’s divine. I love her,” she told us.

But the cause for her outing wasn’t to see old friends. Instead, Field was on hand to honor the brand and the museum’s history. “I don’t do this a lot; I don’t come out easily,” she admitted. “I live two blocks away. I’m here a lot. I’m absolutely in love with this building. I’m in love with what the Whitney is and what they do and I bring my grandkids here. It’s a very big deal to me. I love it.”