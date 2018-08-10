Kylie Jenner, Officially 21, Partied with Cocktails and an Adult Ball Pit

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday night, and it goes without saying, it was the party of the year (or maybe the last 21?).

The whole fam stepped out for the bash, including Caitlyn Jenner (who’s reportedly estranged from the Kardashian side of the family).

All gang 💞💞 A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

The birthday girl arrived at the party of a lifetime in a rose-hued satin wrap dress, her long blonde locks secured in a ponytail at the nape of her neck.

bday dinner ... look 1 💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

Naturally, this wasn’t Jenner’s only look of the night. She later changed into a glitzy body-hugging jumpsuit in a light champagne pink.

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

Kim followed her little sister’s lead, arriving at the bash in a bubblegum pink minidress with an oval cutout at the waist. She paired the playful frock with a set of purple sandals and a transparent hot pink purse.

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

The rest of Kylie’s sisters looked similarly fabulous — Khloé arrived in a sequined silver three-piece harkening back to the ‘70s, a newly single Kourtney rocked the ultimate revenge look in a glittering purple minidress, and Kendall showed off her runway-ready limbs in a strapless patent leather LBD.

CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID

Photographer Group / SplashNews.com

Photographer Group / SplashNews.com

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

thank you for all of my birthday wishes A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Natch, Jenner’s stylish sisters weren’t the only celebrities on the scene. Instagram and Snapchat stories from the evening reveal cameos from Travis Scott, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Bella Hadid, Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, Dave Chappelle, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and about a bazillion other VIPs we’re ridiculously jealous of. Guess our invites got lost in the mail, Ky?

@nickiminaj A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:47pm PDT

Khloé made it clear that she's hoping for a reunion between Kourtney and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, posting this sneaky video of the couple with the caption "a girl can dream."

A girl can dream 💋#kourtneykardashian #scottdisick A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Looks So Much Like Kim Kardashian in Travis Scott’s New Music Video

Of course, no birthday party would be complete without the essentials: an insane cake decorated with mini bottles of alcohol and topped with a Barbie clone of the guest of honor, an adult ball pit, and employees wearing t-shirts bearing the host’s most recent magazine cover.

kylie’s birthday cake😂🎂🎂🎂 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:40am PDT

We’ll admit, we’ve never been to a party this extravagant, but we’ve also never met a 21-year-old with a $900 million company to her name ...