Inside InStyle: Drew Barrymore's New Mom Beauty Routine!

We caught up with new mom Drew Barrymore for our February issue, who told us while she is busier than ever with 5-month-old Olive, she can still spare a little time for beauty. "It's normally zero to 60 seconds, and that means doing my makeup in about 60 seconds," the star revealed. "Just a little concealer, a little color on the eyes, and I double my lipstick as blush!" Crafty! The actress, who recently launched her own cosmetics line, Flower, also shared a tidbit of beauty wisdom that she'll pass along to her daughter one day: "The happier she is in life, the more beautiful she's going to be on the outside." So true! Check out Barrymore's Flower beauty collection at walmart.com.

