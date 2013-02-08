Inside Fashion Week Parties: Olivia Palermo, Rachel Roy, and More!

The parties continue during New York Fashion Week! Elizabeth Olsen stopped by Scoop NYC in the Meatpacking District to show her support for celebrity stylist Cher Coulter, who was launching her collaboration with AG Denim. "My concept was to really make it about a lot of different people: the girl that’s a bit more eclectic, the girl that’s a bit more rock ‘n roll, the girl that’s a bit more classic, and then the girl who’s a bit more of a sex bomb," Coulter told InStyle.com of her new jeans." Just a few blocks away at Manhattan hotspot The Electric Room, Olivia Palermo joined celebrity-loved designer Rachel Roy for the after-party celebrating lingerie brand La Perla's new collection. See more stars partying at Fashion Week in the gallery!

— Meghan Blalock, with reporting by Jennifer Davis