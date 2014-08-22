Inside the Extravagant Gifting Suites Setting Up Shop for This Weekend's Emmy Awards

Not everyone will go home with a win at the 2014 Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, but this year’s nominees, presenters, and other celebrity guests are all guaranteed to walk away with a multitude of amazing gifts before the show even begins. During the days leading up to television's biggest night, gifting suites will be popping up around Hollywood to hand out some major goodies to all the stars. Each lounge is chock full of freebies worth thousands of dollars—which is sure to somewhat console those who don't take home a golden winged statuette.

This year's suites are all about the exotic getaways! DPA Talent Lounge's big pull is an all-inclusive trip to the exclusive beachfront resort Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort in Costa Rica, while The GBK Gift Lounge is offering airfare and a five-night stay at Mulia Luxury Resort in Bali along with a three night stay at the Little Nell in Aspen complete with lift tickets. The HBO Luxury Lounge is keeping things local, including a Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills gift certificate in their package of goods. Alila Villas will be gifting luxury stays at their Uluwatu and Soori properties as well as an excursion to the ITC Hotel Maurya in New Delhi, India, at the Red Carpet Style Lounge by Secret Room Events.

Other highlights available in the lounges? The GBK Gift Lounge will feature a luxurious Queen mattress from Maxim Mattress (yes, a mattress!), Michael Todd True Organics new Soniclear antimicrobial skin cleaning system, Skinny & Co. coconut oil, and elk velvet from The American Velvet Co., 16 Volcanic Bedrock Water, Wanderlustography photo prints by Catherine McDonald, and an array of other handcrafted gifts from The Artisan Group. Red Carpet Style Lounge will give out a selection of pet products, Villeroy & Boch tableware, and OPI nail lacquer.

Courtesy Photos

Other DPA offerings have an international flair, including a selection of jewelry from Parisian line Philippe Audibert, Longeva skincare products, and fashion offerings from Icelandic label Kron by KronKron and Australian brand MacGraw. Pandora jewelry, Brahmin handbags, an assortment of Logitech accessories, Neutrogena skin and makeup products, fashion items from Desigual, Neff, and Nautica, and a Proper Pillow will be among the goodies to grab at the HBO Luxury Lounge. Talk about swag!

Don't forget to tune in for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on NBC Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. ET

