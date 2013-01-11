Inside Dior Beauty's Dinner Celebrating Hollywood Glamour

"It’s so beautiful!" Mad Men bombshell Christina Hendricks said when she walked into the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood—which got an extra dose of romance thanks to gorgeous floral centerpieces by florist Joseph Free—to celebrate a night honoring Hollywood glamour hosted by Dior Beauty along with Kate Mara, Ashley Madekwe, Emmy Rossum, Dita Von Teese, and more. Nikki Reed loved the flower arrangements so much that she grabbed a bundle to take home to her husband, Paul McDonald. "He loves flowers! These will make him happy," Reed said. And that wasn't the only treat she walked away with—each guest took home a bag filled with not-yet-released makeup items from Dior's new lineup. Added Krysten Ritter: "It’s all great lipstick, gloss, nail polish, and makeup. I’m so blessed. It’s like candy!" Click through the gallery to see more exclusive photos from the event.

— Kwala Mandel