Yeah Baby! See Rebecca Minkoff's Chic Brooklyn Nursery 

Rebecca Minkoff has pulled off a miracle. The sought-after fashion designer and mom of two adorable kids (Bowie and Luca) joined with interior designer Gunnar Larson to create a nursery that is both kid-friendly and stylish at the same time.

Notable Quote

"Hug my children." —@RebeccaMinkoff on the 1st thing she does when she gets home

"I like to follow trends to a degree, but always keep my style grounded with my staple pieces like a moto jacket, classic white t-shirt and skinny jeans; I approach interior design the same way," said Minkoff. "I like to refresh my home with a new piece every so often, but will never compromise my aesthetic for the sake of being on-trend."

To create a family-oriented, but still elegant room, Larson started with a neutral palette of off-white walls and natural treatments and added bright, cheerful accessories. All the functional-yet-fabulous finds were sourced from Wayfair.com. Scroll down to see our favorite parts of Minkoff's new nursery and watch an exclusive video tour of the room.

Courtesy

"My children are always at the forefront of my decision making so I often find myself naturally gravitating towards home décor pieces that are elevated, yet playful," Minkoff says of her kid-friendly style.

Courtesy

The strategically low bookshelf ($708, wayfair.com) is at the kids' eye-levels and stocked with a bounty of colorful, fun reads.

Courtesy

"My favorite part of the room is all the pillows!" says Minkoff of the cozy-cool lounge area, which is stocked with graphic, texture-mixing finds. "We spend a lot of time in here—even as adults. Usually after we have a dinner party, we migrate in here, so now I'll feel really comfortable about entertaining in the kids' room." What's not to love about a pug pillow?

Courtesy

The chic and functional wall treatment is Luca's favorite part of the room. "He loves being able to scribble on the wall and not get in trouble," Minkoff confesses. "He giggles every time."

Courtesy

Of course the nursery wouldn't be complete without a fabulous closet! Minkoff hides the clutter and odds and ends that accompany motherhood with adorable storage containers ($21 - $27, wayfair.com).

