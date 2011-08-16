Inside the Day of Indulgence Party: See the Photos!

"It's come a long way!" Tyra Banks (in Claudia Diaz) declared as she surveyed the action at the 13th Day of Indulgence party, held at the home of producer Jennifer Klein in Los Angeles. "The first year we took home a Chinese to-go box filled with candy and lip gloss. Now you need a ski lodge-sized bag!" In fact, Banks and fellow guests like Jennifer Garner, Miley Cyrus and Hailee Steinfeld each needed two large totes to haul away the fashion and beauty booty gifted by brands like Sultra, Super by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, Skull Candy, The Four Seasons Lanai and AMC Entertainment during the annual day of pop-up shopping. Click through to see all the stars who scored goodies during the girls-only afternoon.

— Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf