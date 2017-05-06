Inside Cartier's Star-Studded L.A. Bash

The hottest party in Hollywood on Friday night had little to do with Cinco de Mayo.

For the relaunch of the iconic Panthère de Cartier watch, L.A.'s Milk Studios transformed into a glam speakeasy, with nary a margarita or maraca in sight. Instead, the unforgettable night was all about “fearless” fashion (as the dress code suggested), live entertainment, and Old Hollywood glamour.

Courtesy of Cartier

Style stars like Sienna Miller, Lily Collins, and Poppy Delevingne brought their A-game as they headed inside the event, which was co-hosted by Sofia Coppola and Cartier execs. Miller stunned in a sleeveless satin silver top and matching pants, and Collins turned heads in a textured, plunging midnight blue minidress.

VIDEO: Favorite Lily Collins Beauty Moments

Delevingne stuck to the theme, rocking a red leopard-print pantsuit from Roberto Cavalli—with nothing but a black bra underneath. “My best friend Chloe Bartoli styled me, and she was like ‘Let’s do the one thing you never do and just get your boobs out,’ the Delevingne told InStyle with a laugh. “My worst nightmare. We went for it. Who knows? I’m liberated, I guess, and fearless.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The statuesque beauty, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday, told us she swooned over the gold palm trees placed around the room, adding, “Everyone’s in a good mood. There’s loud music, tequila, I’m very happy.”

Dita Von Teese echoed those sentiments as she brought major vintage glam to the scene in a plunging Ulyana Sergeenko black satin jumpsuit, which she paired with jewel-encrusted pumps. The burlesque queen, who has popped out of giant Cartier boxes dripping with diamonds during her performances, told us she thought it was “beautiful how [Cartier] transformed the room.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo was also on hand, making a style statement in a long, blue and black striped coat thrown over her LBD. Miranda Kerr was stunning as usual in a white mini dress under a white blazer. “I just feel that they’re so timeless and elegant,” the Victoria’s Secret supermodel told us of her thoughts on Cartier.

Courtesy of Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Guests like Kirsten Dunst, Sasha Lane, and Ashley Madekwe mixed and mingled around two rooms at the fête, noshing on bites from a cold seafood bar—topped with caviar, raw oysters, and king crab claws—before the performances began.

Courtesy of Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Lane, who sported a printed Stella McCartney dress, arrived with her brother, telling us they were excited to get ready together before the event. “We were in the mirror trying on different outfits,” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I need you to match me a little bit.’ It’s always fun to get ready with him.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Madekwe spent the evening with friends, kept her look simple and chic in a strapless white Halston Heritage jumper, and indulged in the goodies placed around the room. “The first thing I did was have some caviar,” she told us, as she palmed a glass of champagne in her hand. “Champagne and caviar. And [I’m wearing] a Cartier Love bracelet. I’m just a down-to-earth girl. Just real down-to-earth,” she said with a laugh.

Donato Sardella/Getty

In the second room, DJ Mark Ronson set the vibe, spinning hits before and after the performances of the night. Chefs served up mini grilled cheese sandwiches and attendees flocked to the open bar, ordering up champagne and Casamigos Tequila cocktails.

RELATED: Cartier and Net-a-Porter Are Bringing Back this Iconic '80s Watch

Courtesy

Kirsten Dunst arrived with friends, wearing high-waist black trousers and a pin-striped blouse, and held her friend’s hand as she headed to the room to take in the live entertainment. Lion Babe performed “Treat Me Like Fire” and more, wearing a metallic bronze strapless dress and high ponytail.

Courtesy

Finally, Alicia Keys took the stage in a colorful printed blazer and plunging black jumpsuit, and had guests singing along as she sang throwback hits like “Fallin’” and newer songs, including “In Common.”

Courtesy of Frederick M. Brown, Getty, Cartier

Following the performances, guests hit the dance floor and let loose as waiters passed around trays of sweets. Sasha Lane danced to Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” with her brother and friends, slinging her hair around as she palmed a drink.

A night to remember, indeed.

See the stunning Cartier pieces celebrities wore to the Panthère de Cartier bash, below.

Courtesy of Cartier

The HJ Panther necklace worn by Alicia Keys.

Courtesy of Cartier

Diamond gold ring worn by Dakota Johnson.

Courtesy of Cartier

Gold Panther watch worn by Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst.

Courtesy of Cartier

Silver Panther watch worn by Haley Bennett.

Courtesy of Cartier

Gold Panther bracelet worn by Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe.

Courtesy of Cartier

JUC hoop earrings worn by Lily Collins.

Courtesy of Cartier

High jewelry earrings worn by Sienna Miller.