Inside Carmen Marc Valvo's New Book Dressed to Perfection

If you ever desired fashion advice straight from a designer, Carmen Marc Valvo has your answer. The designer, who has dressed Taylor Swift (shown), Beyonce, and Kate Winslet, just released a book entitled Dressed to Perfection: The Art of Dressing for Your Red Carpet Moments (insets). “I’ve been doing this over 20 years, and this book has some really helpful hints on what to look for and how to choose that perfect dress,” the designer told InStyle. Chapters include Making Women Shine, The Power of Color, and Timeless Fashion. So what makes a perfect dress? “You have to feel so fabulous,” Valvo explained. “When you put it on your posture changes and your self confidence changes. When it happens, you know it. You know when that person glows.” Two of the celebrities Valvo often dresses—Katie Couric and Vanessa Williams—both contributed essays to the book, which is available now on Amazon.com for $50. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance (the designer is a colon cancer survivor). Click through to see more celebrities wearing Carmen Marc Valvo’s designs, all of which are highlighted in the book.