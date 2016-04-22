Gwyneth Paltrow Demos How to Rock a Sweater While Celebrating Bally’s New Beverly Hills Store

It may always be sunny in L.A., but that doesn’t mean stars are unwilling to take a fashion risk and step away from the usual jeans-and-tee combo. On Thursday night inside Hollywood’s popular Chateau Marmont, Gwyneth Paltrow, in all her always-gorgeous glory, arrived for a quiet poolside dinner in celebration of Bally’s new Beverly Hills store. A great cause was involved, too, as the brand was also in support of Communities in Schools, a charity organization dedicated to keeping kids in school and reducing the national dropout rate.

If looking to inspire was the goal, Paltrow killed it in a textured, fuzzy brown sweater that sounds casual but was nothing but. To pair her comfortable topper elegantly, the entrepreneur slipped into precisely tailored black trousers with a matching set of taupe-toned pumps and a graphic handbag, which she carried with finesse. She joined Rachel Zoe (below, left), who mixed a Bally fur with her own line of clothing, for a glass of Champagne.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Bally

For Zoe, who was also seen mingling with Joy Bryant (above, right), joked about how quickly she found her look for the night. “It feels so good!” she said of her hard-to-miss jacket. “It literally arrived at my door about three hours ago and I was just like, ‘Um, yes, please, I’m wearing it.” Bryant brought it back to the cause, adding, “anytime you get to enjoy the evening with friends and food for a good cause, it’s a great night.”

The Good Wife’s Alan Cumming (below, right) modeled a Bally jacket to Austin Stowell (below, left), who admitted to being a recent fan of the brand. “The jackets are beautiful and very hip, but simplistic fashion, stuff that fits right into my everyday wardrobe,” said Stowell, in a Bally leather jacket. When it got too dark for the outdoors, guests were ushered inside the welcoming Bungalow One for dinner.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Bally

At the communal table decorated with potted succulents, candles, and personalized menus, 55 guests joined Bally’s CEO Frédéric de Narp and Design Director, Pablo Coppola in a toast to the brand’s new flagship store. Three courses and several glasses of Dom Pérignon later, the fete was still going strong with guests lingering by the tequila bar, and Freida Pinto arriving with some friends for an after-dinner appearance.

But not everyone was going to turn this into a late evening. Zoe and husband Rodger Berman ducked out after dessert, knowing what was waiting for them. First thing Zoe does after an event, she says, is “get in my bathrobe, jump into bed, and typically our 5-year-old son is in bed, sleeping, waiting for us to get home,” she told InStyle.

Sounds like a great night all around.