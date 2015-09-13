Inside Amy Schumer Wins for "Girl You Don't Need Makeup" at the Creative Emmy Awards

We could go on about the ways we love Amy Schumer, but now it appears we're not alone—ok, ok, us, Jennifer Lawrence and the rest of the laugh-loving world. Her eponymous hit show Inside Amy Schumer took home yet another accolade last night at the Creative Emmy Awards, this time in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for the song "Girl You Don't Need Makeup."

Technically, it wasn't Schumer who took home the award, but rather Kyle Dunnigan and Kurt Metzger who are part of the show's staff. Even so, it was Schumer who brought the hilarious parody to life with her spot-on dig at both boy band love songs and what magazines tell us.

"Girl You Don't Need Makeup" just won an Emmy. So proud of @kyledunnigan and @kurtmetzger and everyone at #InsideAmy pic.twitter.com/smHFog52s5 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 13, 2015

And ICYMI the first time around. Get ready to laugh by checking out the clip on YouTube.

See the awards show's full program when it airs on September 19 on FXX, which will be followed by the primetime Emmys ceremony on Sunday, September 20.

