Inside the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards + More Parties!

The best talents of daytime television joined together at the International Ballroom in the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Reality-star-turned-talk-show-host Sharon Osbourne, Food Network Star Giada De Laurentiis, and comedian Kathy Griffin were all smiles as they shared a moment backstage at the Clairol Professional Hair Studio during the broadcast. Osbourne and De Laurentiis were both nominated for their respective programs The Talk and Giada at Home. The winners of the night included The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bold and the Beautiful, and CBS Sunday Morning (see a complete winners list here). Click the photo see more of the weekend's most talked about parties.

