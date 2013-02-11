Inside the 2013 Grammys After-Parties: See the Stars!

After the gramophone trophies were all handed out at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, music's brightest stars celebrated post-show in Los Angeles. Divas Miranda Lambert (in Jovani Couture) and Beyoncé (in Osman) posed together backstage at the ceremony, Taylor Swift (in J. Mendel) embraced Girls star Lena Dunham in the audience, and power belters Adele and Kelly Clarkson attended the Sony Music Grammys Reception at Hollywood hot spot Bar Nineteen 12. Click through the gallery to see all the stars partying after the Grammys! 

