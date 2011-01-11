Inside the 2011 Golden Globes Gift Bag

We scored a sneak peek of this year's Golden Globes gift bags for nominees, and they are stuffed with chic goodies. The women’s bag (right) is a Dooney & Bourke satchel packed with L'Oreal hair and beauty products, Godiva truffles, Ralph Lauren Romance fragrance and an InStyle Ultimate Beauty Secrets book. The men’s Latico leather duffle bag (left) includes L'Oreal men's face products, a Schick razor and shave gel, Big Pony Fragrances from Ralph Lauren, a Starstruck: Vintage Movie Posters from Classic Hollywood book, plus the candy above. Each bag is worth $550. Wish you could nab one of your own? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is giving away five of these bags—enter for your chance to win on the Golden Globes Facebook page!

