Forget Soda! Infused Water Recipes You'll Want to Drink All Summer Long

This summer, we're trading sugary fruit punches and sodas for infused H 2 O. The spa-inspired treat elevates water into something we want to drink all day long—a welcome remedy since we're always trying to get in our recommended eight glasses daily.

The catalyst for our obsession? Infuse: Oil, Spirit, Water by Eric Prum and Josh Williams ($18; amazon.com). Packed with more than 50 recipes, the book transforms simple liquors, olive oils, and more into lush nectars that had us wondering how we ever lived without them (um, hello garlic confit olive oil!).

The culinary partners likened their first foray into infusion to magic (a mash-up of an 8-year-old Kentucky bourbon with fresh-from-the-farmers-market peaches). "It seemed like alchemy being able to transform two simple ingredients into such an utterly delicious new substance," the duo writes. "Our hope is that Infuse inspires you to pick up some fresh ingredients and to experiment with your own infusions."

To get you started, Prum and Williams shared two infused water recipes with us: the refreshing cucumber mint sipper and "The Sunday Morning Reviver," a hangover-quenching drink featuring fresh ginger, lemon, and a touch of cayenne.

Courtesy

RELATED: 31 Must-Haves for Picnic Season

Cucumber Mint Water (pictured, top)

"As much as we love the hot days of summer, it’s sometimes hard to escape that sticky feeling," they write. "Enter this cooling infusion. Lime, cucumber, and mint work together to create a refreshing sip that we'll keep in the fridge all summer long."

Makes: 32 oz.

Ingredients

12 slices of cucumber

4 slices of lime

4 large sprigs of fresh mint

28 oz. of water

Directions

1. Combine the cucumber, lime, and mint in a 32 oz. Mason jar. Muddle until lightly crushed.

2. Add the water, seal, and shake for 30 seconds to combine.

3. Serve over ice. The infusion will keep in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

RELATED: The Pretties Brunch Recipes Ever

The Sunday Morning Reviver

Courtesy

"Spicy fresh ginger, tart lemon, and cayenne pepper pair up with healthful turmeric in this cleansing and refreshing infusion," Prum and Williams write. "We like to mix this up on weekend mornings when a detox from the night before is very much in order." (Ginger and turmeric make a powerful team when it comes to fighting hangovers. Ginger naturally calms your stomach while turmeric works to detoxify the liver.)

Makes: 32 oz.

Ingredients

12 slices of fresh ginger, peeled

26 oz. of water

3 oz. of fresh lemon juice

3 oz. of agave syrup

½ tsp. of ground turmeric

2 large pinches of ground cayenne pepper

RELATED: Cool New Summer Cocktails

Directions

1. Add the ginger slices to a 32-oz. Mason jar and muddle until thoroughly crushed.

2. Add the remaining ingredients to the jar, seal, and shake for 30 seconds to combine.

3. Strain through cheesecloth and serve over ice. The infusion will keep in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Recipes reprinted from Infuse: Oil, Spirit, Water.